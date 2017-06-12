Now that they are so far in debt, why on earth would the U.S. want to grant them Statehood? They made their uncomfortable economic bed, now they must sleep in it. First they have to deal with their bankruptcy on their own and once that is settled perhaps Statehood could be discussed. If the U.S. was to grant Statehood then we could not easily deal with the debt without paying for it.
Puerto Rico again votes overwhelmingly for US statehood
