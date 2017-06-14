Here's what you should know. A large majority of American Citizens are not the least bit interested in taking on Puerto Rico or its debt. We have enough of our own. Time for Puerto Rico to just form its own country and then they can dictate to their own Congress on what they want. Until then they probably should be still and work on their financial problems.
Commentary: What You Should Know: Election results in Puerto Rico are no different
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:27 AM
