Newsvine

Richard Charron

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 5 Comments: 1 Since: Nov 2016

Commentary: What You Should Know: Election results in Puerto Rico are no different

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Richard Charron View Original Article: caribbeannewsnow.com
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:27 AM
Discuss:

Here's what you should know. A large majority of American Citizens are not the least bit interested in taking on Puerto Rico or its debt. We have enough of our own. Time for Puerto Rico to just form its own country and then they can dictate to their own Congress on what they want. Until then they probably should be still and work on their financial problems.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor