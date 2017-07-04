Newsvine

Richard Charron

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 11 Comments: 1 Since: Nov 2016

Caribbean attorney predicted use of social media to attack US

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Richard Charron View Original Article: caribbeannewsnow.com
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 5:13 AM
Discuss:

"On three occasions, in February 2014, April 2015 and September 2015, the US federal government in the shape of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was notified that Facebook, as a publicly traded company, was continuing to ignore its own published terms and standards, with potentially serious and undisclosed implications for actual and/or potential investors."

And who was President during that time period? Now it is Trump's fault for not taking this seriously. Still no, I repeat no proof that Russia in any way affected the outcome of the election and repeating the mantra that Russia interfered over and over again doesn't make it true.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor