Letter: Response to Youri Aramin Kemp's article: Yes, it can happen anywhere!

The planet or country other than Venezuela upon which Raúl LiCausi resides must be a great place to live. I have relatives living in Venezuela some of whom are middle class and some who are poor and neither of them has a quality of life they wouldn't trade for life elsewhere if it was obtainable. Standing in lines for hours waiting for food which may or may not be available when you finally reach the shelves. Little or no medical care available etc.. If this is the paradise painted by Mr. LiCausi he must be living somewhere other than in Venezuela or he is just so tightly adhered to the government teat that all is well for him.