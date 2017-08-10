Southern Cuba loses land to the Caribbean Sea due to climate change

It appears that Cuba is doing the sensible thing by mitigating the ongoing but inevitable changes in the environment caused simply by evolution. The water will rise and fall as it has for thousands of years and there is nothing that can be done to avoid this. It is simply nature doing its thing. People and countries that have built along the shoreline perhaps should rethink their futures. When you have a city such as New Orleans that is 10 feet below sea level you are asking for trouble. A city which by the way we spent hundreds of billions of dollars rebuilding since the hurricane which predictably decimated that city.